Four arrested in crackdown on criminals in Kasur

Police in an operation against outlaws arrested four criminals involved in heinous crimes such as robbery and abduction.

The law enforcers launched the operation on the directions of the Kasur DPO to check increasing crimes in Ganda Singhwala and its surrounding areas.

Police have recovered cash, arms and other valuables from the arrested criminals.

According to police, the arrested suspects had become a symbol of terror in the area and citizens were not safe from them.

On information, police raided their hideouts where they were planning to commit crimes.

Police said that with the help of information collected from them, their other accomplices also would be arrested.