Eight European countries have urged global technology companies to engage in the fight against disinformation.

“(Tech) Platforms should address the growing threat to democracies posed by deepfakes and other AI-generated disinformation pieces, especially from hostile foreign actors,” said a joint letter from prime ministers of Lithuania, Moldova, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, and Ukraine.

“Foreign information manipulation and interference, including disinformation is being deployed to destabilize our countries, weaken our democracies, to derail Moldova’s and Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and to weaken our support to Ukraine amid Russia’s war of aggression,” said the letter initiated by Moldova.

Stating that disinformation is one of the “most important and far-reaching weapons,” of the “hostile actors,” it called on tech platforms to join forces with “democratic governments and civil society and work together to protect the integrity of information and ensure the security of our societies.”