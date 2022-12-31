Share:

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said on Saturday the police were all alert to ensure peace in the city on new year's eve.

He said aerial firing, one-wheeling, and creating raucous sounds were banned. “Uncivilized behavior will not be tolerated and the police will monitor the situation using safe city cameras”, he added. The police, he said, would curb liquor and narcotics supply to the city.

Meanwhile, he informed the media that 9287 were accused in the sale and purchase of liquor, and 74 thousand of liters of liquor were recovered from them.