No govt without PPP, new year to bring political stability: Gillani

Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani Foresees Key Role for PPP in Forming Next Government, Anticipating Split Mandate in Upcoming Elections.

Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani, a senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former prime minister, asserted on Sunday that no government could be formed without the involvement of his party in the upcoming elections on February 8. Speaking to reporters in his hometown, Gillani hinted at the possibility of a split mandate and a hung Parliament, expressing a desire that was unfulfilled in both the 2013 and 2018 elections.

Gillani introduced the concept of an "equal level-playing field," emphasizing that this principle should apply to all political parties, with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) responsible for ensuring free and fair elections.

Despite his current position as a sitting senator, Gillani presented himself as a candidate directly to the masses, highlighting the PPP's focus on their past performance. He referenced the Charter of Democracy signed by Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, emphasizing the PPP's role in ensuring the revival of the 1973 Constitution.

While acknowledging the unique manifestoes of the PPP and the PML-N, Gillani emphasized the people's understanding of the sacrifices made by the PPP, noting imprisonment and disqualification without boasting about it.

Gillani also mentioned PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's presentation of the party's policy, which began with a rally at Garhi Khuda Bux, where Bilawal outlined a 10-point program for the upcoming elections.

Expressing optimism, Gillani hoped that the new year would bring political stability to the country, linking political stability to economic stability.