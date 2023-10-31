Concerns over skyrocketing K-Electric bills

I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to express my deep concerns and draw your attention to an alarming issue affecting the residents of our city: the exorbitant electricity bills from K-Electric.
Over the past few months, the people in our community have witnessed a significant surge in their electricity bills, with many customers receiving bills that far exceed their typical consumption. The sudden and substantial increase in these bills has placed financial strain and distress on the affected households.
While I understand that electricity rates can fluctuate due to various factors, the magnitude of these increases is perplexing and demands a thorough investigation. Many residents have expressed their dissatisfaction with the lack of transparency in billing, resulting in a loss of trust in K-Electric, our sole electricity provider. It is crucial that K-Electric provide detailed, itemised bills to customers, allowing them to verify the accuracy of the charges.
Furthermore, the timing of these skyrocketing bills has been particularly distressing, as many families are already grappling with the economic repercussions of the ongoing pandemic. High electricity bills have only added to their financial burdens and raised concerns about the affordability of essential services.
I kindly request that your newspaper take up this matter and investigate the reasons behind these excessive bills. Shedding light on this issue will not only provide clarity to affected customers but also hold K-Electric accountable for its billing practices. It is essential that K-Electric addresses this issue promptly, ensures transparency in its billing process, and provides relief to customers who have been unfairly burdened with high bills.
I urge you to consider the impact of this issue on our community and to use your platform to advocate for the rights and interests of the affected residents. Together, we can work towards a fair and just resolution to this pressing concern.
Thank you for your attention to this matter, and I hope to see your newspaper play a crucial role in bringing about positive change for our community.
AYESHA KHAN,
Karachi.