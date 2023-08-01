BISE announces Matric results

LAHORE - Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore announced their Matric Results. About 75 percent students of 14 Daanish Schools affiliated with BISE Lahore have scored A+ grade while 17 percent have scored A grades. Overall result for the year 2023 remained 100 percent in Daanish Schools. Whereas Sidra Shabbir, student of Centre of Excellence DG Khan Girls, scored overall 1st position in DG Khan Board by scoring 1088. As per details 1200 students of Daanish Schools appeared in the Lahore Board examination in which 905 students scored A+ and 192 students scored A grades. Daanish School Rahim Yar Khan Girls student Kinza Tariq got 1082 marks and topped the Daanish Schools. Whereas 73 percent students of 12 Centres of Excellence located in province of Punjab scored A+ and A grades. 2483 students of Centres of Excellence appeared in the Matric examination in their respects boards with pass percentage of 99 percent. Sidra Shabbir with 1088 marks scored overall first position in DG Khan Board.