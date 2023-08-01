BISE announces Matric results

LAHORE - Board of Intermediate and Second­ary Education Lahore announced their Matric Results. About 75 per­cent students of 14 Daanish Schools affiliated with BISE Lahore have scored A+ grade while 17 percent have scored A grades. Overall re­sult for the year 2023 remained 100 percent in Daanish Schools. Whereas Sidra Shabbir, student of Centre of Ex­cellence DG Khan Girls, scored over­all 1st position in DG Khan Board by scoring 1088. As per details 1200 stu­dents of Daanish Schools appeared in the Lahore Board examination in which 905 students scored A+ and 192 students scored A grades. Daan­ish School Rahim Yar Khan Girls stu­dent Kinza Tariq got 1082 marks and topped the Daanish Schools. Whereas 73 percent students of 12 Centres of Excellence located in province of Punjab scored A+ and A grades. 2483 students of Centres of Excellence ap­peared in the Matric examination in their respects boards with pass per­centage of 99 percent. Sidra Shabbir with 1088 marks scored overall first position in DG Khan Board.