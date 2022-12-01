Share:

MULTAN - Three-day Urs of great saint of sub-continent Hazrat Shah Ruknud­din Alam commenced on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements. Caretaker of the tomb Makhdoom Shah Mah­mood Hussain Qureshi gave traditional bath to the shrine and opened cer­emonies of the Urs. Later on, addressing the first session of the conference, Qureshi stressed upon devotees to follow teach­ings of the great saint. The saint always propagated message of hope, toler­ance and peace, he added. Different Islamic Scholar Khawaja Moin Uddin Mah­boob Koreeja, Syed Hamid Saeed Kazmi, Allama Fa­rooq Khan Saeedi, Allama Ghulam Mustafa Rizvi, Dr Siddique Qadiri and some others also spoke. They highlighted the dif­ferent aspects of the life of the great saint and his family. They urged people to follow the footprints of the saint. Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi also prayed for progress and prosperity of the country. On the oc­casion, tight security ar­rangements were made by the local administration. Similarly, different depart­ments including Rescue 1122, Solid Waste Manage­ment, Health Department, District Government, Civil Defense and some others also set up their camps to facilitate the visitors