Northern Horizon

In the wake of last week’s tragic accident on the Karakoram Highway that claimed over 20 lives, the government has shown a swift response to address the underlying issues of dilapidated infrastructure in the province.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem’s assurance to the GB Chief Minister signifies a crucial turning point in how the area will be developed regarding public safety moving forward. The proposed construction of a motorway from Mansehra to Gilgit-Baltistan, coupled with the deployment of Motorway police on the KKH, will provide a major boost to the region and its frequent travellers.

Last week’s tragedy was not the first of its kind. For years, the dilapidated condition of the Karakoram Highway and Baltistan Road has led to frequent blockades or fatal accidents. While the main priority here is to prevent further loss of lives, the government is eager to unlock the untapped potential of tourism in the region as well. Once the infrastructure is enhanced, we can reasonably expect the annual tourist count to be in the millions.

As has always been the case, proposing changes is a very familiar process for us. Addressing potential hurdles before these changes are implemented will be the difference maker here. There are countless logistical hurdles to be taken into consideration when trying to construct a motorway through a mountainous terrain, which is why the initiative has been shot down in the past as well.

Besides construction, we need to ensure this road will be climate-resistant to disasters like landslides, which will in turn require a collaborative approach with the climate change ministry to ensure that the infrastructure is up to par. Frequent travellers also cite the use of Babusar Road as an alternative route to the highway. At some point, primary routes will become impassable due to weather conditions, and tourists will need such routes in the case of emergencies.

Major highways will not be as useful or practical as tunnels and bridges at critical junctures, and it is good to see the federal government being cognisant of these variables. Collaboration will be imperative as we go about this process, but if all goes well, we may be able to harness the full potential of our pristine northern areas as a viable and sustainable tourism destination.