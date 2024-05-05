Global Assassinations

India’s cross-border assassinations took centre stage in the UN General Assembly and Security Council, as Pakistan urged the international community to address India’s disruption of peace around the world, and the threats they pose to our nation’s security as well.

Ambassador Munir Akram shed light on India’s nefarious activities not only within its borders but also in other nations, including Canada and the United States – a growing concern for both nations as of late. The recent story by The Washington Post garnered a fair bit of traction, and exposed how much of a threat India’s extraterritorial state terrorism poses to regional and global security.

Notably, Canada has taken these claims extremely seriously and arrested three Indian nationals in Canada for their suspected involvement in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh. The incident sparked a major diplomatic row between the two nations, but India’s aggressive tactics will spill over to any nation that poses the slightest threat to Modi’s “new India”. Despite India’s vehement denials, evidence is mounting, and there is clear transnational aggression at work here, and unless international intervention takes place, this will not subside. US State Department officials have expressed a desire to cooperate with India in the investigation of the alleged assassination plot, but if one party is clearly denying all allegations, then they cannot be expected to cooperate or aid the US in any investigation. There is a clear disregard for international law at play here, and the need for accountability is paramount. For now, the US has not stood firm and taken India to task, even though it is becoming abundantly clear what Modi’s government is keen on doing to suppress its enemies. The rise of hate, violence, and war, as our ambassador rightly pointed out, threatens the very fabric of international stability. With multiple global conflicts raging, especially the situation in the Middle East, India’s aggressive tactics are only going to exacerbate regional tensions and endanger Indian immigrants, along with minority communities within its borders.

There is a complex terrain of international relations to navigate here, but that is why the role of the UN has become increasingly crucial. Pakistan’s impassioned plea for action can only do so much. We need multilateral cooperation to address this issue, or at least to send India a message that the world is taking notice, and it will not tolerate such egregious violations of law any longer.