CM Maryam asks parents to allow daughters to ride bike

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sunday participated in the first Chief Minister Pink Games closing ceremony being held at a gymnasium and presented a trophy to the Lahore College for Women University winning team.

The chief minister distributed prizes among the successful teams. She also awarded cash prize cheques among 321 winning teams. LCWU teams won the athletics and basketball competition.

She expressed her rejoice over their victory. The Punjab University team won archery, badminton, table tennis and cricket competitions. She congratulated the Superior University Lahore team for winning the final match of the hockey competition. She also distributed prizes among the teams for winning second and third positions.

The players accorded a warm reception to the chief minister by raising welcome slogans on her arrival in the ceremony. She thanked the players by waving her hand and greeted them. She reached near the players and mingled among them. She held the hand of a little girl and asked her to sit beside her. She also had photographs with the players.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif while addressing the closing ceremony invited a young player to come on the stage and embraced her for presenting her flowers. The young player could not hold her tears out of happiness. The CM also witnessed highlights of the first Chief Minister Pink Games 2024 competitions. Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar thanked the CM in his address. The winning player of the tournament Amtul Rehman in his address paid tribute to the services of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif rendered for sports.

Later, the CM while addressing CM Pink Games closing ceremony said, “I love you, I am proud of you. When I saw you playing, you were playing in a highly professional manner. I received such a huge amount of love from the players which I could never imagine. I have become Chief Minister for you people. I am highly pleased to witness your talent. I am convinced that all these daughters could earn name and fame for their country across the globe.”

The CM further stated: “A daughter presented me with a flower. I asked her if you remembered presenting a flower to me, she replied that she had only a small amount for buying a flower. My daughters, I am standing beside you. We have appointed a young and talented Sports Minister. I have directed the Sports Minister to extend the scope of Pink Games across Punjab.

She said the Punjab government would provide gyms, grounds and other facilities for females so that they will not have to come to Lahore for participating in any sport activity. “I have not been invited to the closing ceremony, but I came here by metro bus to meet with the daughters. We are also launching a free motorbikes scheme for the daughters. I have been told by the daughters that they are not permitted to ride a bike by their parents. I request the parents to repose trust in their daughters and grant them permission.”

The CM announced that the government was going to launch the Punjab League after the Pink Games in which one million players will participate and its scope will be extended across Punjab.

“I will urge the daughters that the way they brightened the name of their parents, country and myself, they should keep it up and advance forward. Her signature water bottles will be given to the players who participated in the Pink Games so that it could remind them to move forward and not halt. May you live long and remain happy. Thank you all! I love you all!”, she concluded.

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Provincial Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari, MNA Afzal Khokhar, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Secretary Information Ahmed Aziz Tarar, Secretary Sports Muzaffar Sial and other officials were also present on the occasion.