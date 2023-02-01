Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation convened an open-ended Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee on Tuesday to express the organization’s common stance against the recent desecration of the Holy Qur’an in Sweden, the Netherlands, and Denmark. Held at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah, the meeting also discussed the possible actions that the OIC could take against the perpetrators of the despicable Islamophobic attacks.

During the meeting, the OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha reiterated his dismay at the provocative acts done by far-right activists, emphasizing that such actions were criminal acts perpetrated with the main intention to target Muslims, to insult their sacred religion, values, and symbols.

He said that the relevant governments must take severe counter-measures, especially because such provocations have been committed repeatedly by far-right extremists in their countries. He said the intentional act of desecrating the Holy Qur’an and insulting Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) must not be seen as just an ordinary incident of Islamophobia.