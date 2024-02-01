Pharma Vigilance

Spotting of poisonous substances in nine syrups by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) is a concerning find. A total of seven pharmaceutical companies have been found involved in this carelessness where medicines that are supposed to provide relief can possibly take lives. This casualness of pharmaceutical manufacturers put Pakistan in a tough spot in December last year when Maldives complained of substandard syrups which were imported from Pakistan. The discovery of poisonous substances in cough syrups earlier alerted DRAP. But it is unfortunate that the standards and procedures of Pharmaceutical companies have not been mended yet.

It is a blessing that DRAP has been able to find out about these syrups and their poisonous extent. Recalling these drugs immediately has been the right move taken by the Regulatory Authority. However, the circulation of the syrups that might already have taken place also needs to be traced because this is about precious lives and the poison can cause organ failure in any healthy human person.

The fact that poisonous syrups could clear the checks set by manufacturers is very concerning. DRAP must bring the seven companies under investigation where people who allowed the selling of these syrups in the market must be brought to account. It is high time that DRAP also questions manufacturers about the standard quality check procedures they have in place, on paper as well as in execution. This is not something that can overlooked. Instead, a fair investigation is required.

Registration and licensing of pharmaceutical companies that are responsible in this case must be reconsidered. This is a case with direct implications for public health, and alarming to say the least. Regulatory measures must be upgraded and multiple layers of quality checks must exist so that the final drug that reaches the market is safe for consumption. Safety standards are required both for drugs that are meant for the local market as well as those that are manufactured for export purposes. If exported medicines are found to be poisonous, as in the Maldives case, it not only brings a bad name to the country but is also a moral, and ethical concern where people’s lives are at risk.