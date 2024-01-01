Monday, January 01, 2024
Homeland hurdles

January 01, 2024
Opinions, Letters

From 1947 to 2023, achieving peace, equality, and justice for our people has proven elusive. We face problems within our borders akin to the challenges experienced by the people in Kashmir. Both Kashmiris and residents of Balo­chistan endure violence, loss of lives, and the disappearance of many in­dividuals. If we cannot address is­sues within our own country, how can we hope to tackle challenges faced by people in other nations? The government must open its eyes and take decisive action to address these pressing issues.

AREEBA BATOOL QURESHI,

Islamabad.

