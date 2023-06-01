Habib University hosts its 6th convocation ceremony

KARACHI-On May 27, 2023, Habib University, Pakistan’s first-ever liberal arts & sciences institution, hosted its 6th convocation ceremony, a grand event that symbolized the extraordinary achievements of the exceptional class of 2023. This momentous occasion not only marked the successful completion of their educational voyage but also represented their deep introspection, unbeatable perseverance, and steadfast dedication displayed throughout their time at the university.

In total, 203 students graduated this year with degrees awarded from the university’s two schools, namely the Dhanani School of Scieance and Engineering (DSSE) and the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (AHSS).

From the DSSE, 98 students were awarded Bachelor of Science degrees in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, and Computer Science. From AHSS, 105 students were awarded degrees; Bachelor of Science degree with honors in Social Development and Policy, and Bachelor of Arts degrees with honors in Communication and Design, and Comparative Humanities.

Like every year, the convocation ceremony was streamed online which allowed Habib University’s global community, including members of the Board of Governors of Habib University, members of the Board of Directors of Habib University Foundation, graduate students, and others to join in on the celebrations from the comfort of their homes.

Wajeeha Shakeel, a Communication and Design major, was announced as the valedictorian for the Class of 2023. The valedictorian is chosen based on outstanding conduct during the student’s four-year journey.

A quintessential entrepreneur and innovator, President and CEO of Computers and Structures Inc., Ashraf Habibullah featured as the commencement speaker at the convocation. “There are basically three things, which we want in our lives, health, happiness and wealth and that can only be achieved through the meaningful community,” said Ashraf Habibullah during his commencement address. His words had a tremendous impact on the #Classof2023, who will undoubtedly carry them in their hearts forever. The governor of Sindh present at the Convocation 2023 also spoke to the graduating class, and said: “Whenever there is a convocation, I become happy because I see with my eyes all those who are the future of Pakistan.”

In his motivational message to the graduating class, Chancellor Rafiq M. Habib wished the class of 2023 the sincerest of luck in making a positive contribution to the world while adhering to the values of Yohsin.

As is custom, the Chancellor’s Yohsin Medal, the most prestigious award at the convocation, is granted to the graduating student who both excels academically and embodies the Philosophy of Yohsin. Fizza Rubab, a Computer Science major, was presented with the award.

The event concluded with Class of 2023 posing for a group photograph with Chancellor, Rafiq M. Habib, members of the Board, Wasif Rizvi, President, Habib University, Dr. Aamir Hasan, Vice President of Academic Affairs, and our faculty at the Amphitheatre.