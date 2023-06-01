North Korea slams US ‘gangster-like’ hypocrisy over launch of spy satellite

Criticizing the US for “gangster-like” hypocrisy over her country’s failed launch of a military spy satellite, the sister of the North Korean leader on Thursday insisted that a successful launch will be made soon.

In a statement, Kim Yo Jong, who is also vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said that the US has no right to take issue with the sovereign right of a state.

“The US is openly revealing its inveterate hostility toward the DPRK (North Korea) over its military reconnaissance satellite launch belonging to its right to self-defense,” Kim said in her statement, published by the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Her statement came after the US on Wednesday condemned the North Korean military spy satellite launch and urged other countries to denounce it.

Kim again rejected to move for dialogue, saying her country will continue counteraction.

“We have no content of the dialogue and do not feel the necessity of dialogue with the US and its stooges that oft-repeat the ‘end of regime’ and the ‘overthrow of system’,” she added.

On Wednesday, North Korea launched its new-type satellite carrier rocket "Chollima-1" which crashed into the West Sea of Korea.

The move was condemned by the US, South Korea, Japan, and Australia and called a violation of the UN Security Council resolutions