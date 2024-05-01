Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Fake food inspector arrested

May 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   A fake food inspector has been apprehended by the Gujjar Khan police here on Tuesday.

The imposter had been identified as Nauman who was deceiving shopkeepers, posing as a inspector and robbing them.

A police spokesman stated that Nauman’s arrest follows after thor­ough investigation.

A case has been filed against him, and further investigation was in progress. SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended the efforts of the Gujjar Khan Police in capturing the accused.

He assured that Nauman will face the legal consequences with sub­stantial evidence presented against him. Khokhar emphasized that such fraudulent activities will not be tolerated, and stringent actions will be taken against any individuals engaging in such acts, regardless of any affiliations.

