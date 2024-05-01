Five children drown in KB Feeder Canal, four rescued

HYDERABAD - Five children fell in KB Feeder Canal in Kotri, Jams­horo district, but 4 of them were timely rescued by the local divers while one remained missing till the sunset on Tuesday.

According to the police, the children drowned in the canal while trying to rescue each other. Three among them were siblings including Asifa Chandio, Rashida Chandio and Owais Chandio, all of whom were timely pulled out from the wa­terway. The missing child has been identified as 7 years old Guddi, daughter of Aijaz Chandio. The police told that all the children were residents of Hussain Shah Colony.