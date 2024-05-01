Friendship wins as UK Media and SJAL XI exhibition cricket match rained out

LAHORE - Friendship won the rain-hit exhibition cricket match played between UK Media XI and SJAL XI here at historic Gaddafi Stadium. As the match was rained out but the lively Lahorites showed great hospitality and decided to give away winners trophy to the visiting side.

UK Media XI, batting first, managed to put up a total of 102-6 in their allotted overs.Ghufran Ashraf scored a commendable 25 runs, Abbas Awan 19, Faizan Abbasi 15 and Amir Khan 11 runs. SJAL XI’s Sanaullah Khan and Ehtesham-ul-Haq took two wickets each, while Imran Sohail and Usman Khan claimed one wicket apiece.

In response, the SJAL XI had a promising start, racing to 37 runs without loss in just 3.2 overs before the skies opened up. Qadir Khawaja played superb knock of 31 while Abdul Rauf hit unbeaten 6. The match had to be called off as the rain persisted, leaving the ground waterlogged and unplayable.

At the conclusion of the match, Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar, along with dignitaries including PCB Director Media Sami ul Hasan Barni, Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana, former Pakistan cricket team manager Azhar Zaidi, Shaukat Dar and Naeem Tahir, presented awards to the winner and players.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Faisal Khokhar said: “Typically, we watch athletes perform on the playing fields. However, today it was a delight to see sports journalists taking part in a healthy sporting activity at the Gaddafi Stadium. I congraulate SJAL family, UK Media persons, PCB, and other stakeholders for initiating this splendid event. I eagerly anticipate the next match, where I hope to demonstrate my own cricketing skills.”

SJAL President Aqeel Ahmad expressed gratitude to the UK Media players for coming and playing an exhibition cricket match at Gaddafi Stadium. “Despite the match being washed out, both teams played impressively, making it a thrilling encounter that was enjoyed by everyone. I am also grateful to PCB for providing the venue,” he added.

UK Media XI Captain Ghulam Hussain Awan said: "The players from the UK thoroughly enjoyed participating, and we are now eager to host the SJAL XI for an exhibition match in the UK soon."