Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Maqsood appointed new Commissioner Lahore

Our Staff Reporter
May 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Secretary Services Zaid Bin Maqsood has been appointed new Commissioner Lahore Division as the incumbent Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has been transferred with direction  to report to Establishment Division for further orders.

