Maqsood appointed new Commissioner Lahore

LAHORE - Secretary Services Zaid Bin Maqsood has been appointed new Commissioner Lahore Division as the incumbent Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has been transferred with direction to report to Establishment Division for further orders.
