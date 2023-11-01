US will not support 'any forced relocation of Palestinians outside of Gaza': White House

The White House said Tuesday that the US is not backing "any forced relocation" of Palestinians outside Gaza.

"We're supporting efforts for safe passage for civilians in Gaza and those wishing to depart while making it clear that we will not support any forced relocation of Palestinians outside of Gaza," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a briefing.

The Biden administration wants to guarantee the secure transit for individuals leaving Gaza, with a particular focus on ensuring the safety of US nationals.

Kirby said the US continues to press for the resumption of essential services, including water and the delivery of fuel.

"Fuel is going to be critical here, certainly in the coming hours and days as the existing stocks are running low to near empty," he said.

In addition to the increasing number of civilian casualties in Gaza, the Israeli blockade has also cut off the enclave from fuel, electricity and water supplies.

He noted that 66 trucks got into Gaza in the last 24 hours with life-saving humanitarian assistance, including food, water and medicine.

"It's a trickle compared to what needs to get in and we're gonna keep working that very, very hard. Dozens of more trucks are expected to clear today," said Kirby.

UN chief Antonio Guterres reiterated Tuesday his demand for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire and for "unimpeded humanitarian access" to "meet the urgent needs created by the catastrophe unfolding in Gaza."

"The level of humanitarian assistance that has been allowed into Gaza up to this point is completely inadequate and not commensurate with the needs of people in Gaza, compounding the humanitarian tragedy," he warned.

The Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in the conflict since then, including 8,525 Palestinians and 1,538 Israelis.