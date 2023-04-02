Share:

It can be seen that retired bureaucrats in Pakistan are discarded completely by their respective departments and society even though some are physically and mentally healthy. Despite having vast professional experience and contacts, they only sit at home and receive a pension, waiting to become useless. Only a handful from elite service groups—that too of senior grades—are re-employed in a project or department while the other goes into depression and severe frustration. These retired officials are our asset, and the state should get them some volunteer work. In return, they are already getting pensions, and for their work, the state should provide them major tax reliefs and appreciate them with awards and recognition through the media. Surely, there are multiple retired officials looking for volunteer work in order to keep themselves active and feel useful.

Internationally, voluntary work is a popular practice. For that, there are organisations around the world that help retirees find rewarding work closer to home; e.g. Senior Corps, Global Volunteer and Volunteer March. This practice will greatly improve social and community services as these retired officials have vast experience and good contacts in government offices to make things work in the larger interest of the local community. Similarly, volunteer work will also improve their health by increasing their physical and mental activity, keeping them active and mentally alert. This utilisation will help to keep their body fit, eliminate stress and reduce the chances of depression among them. Also, volunteering will minimise aging-related anxieties and boost their self-esteem.

Moreover, it will reduce the risk of social isolation among retired bureaucrats and assist in bridging the generational gap. The retired officials can pass on crucial life lessons to the younger generation by engaging with them while the youngsters can educate seniors with fresh perspectives on life as well as teach them the usage of the latest technologies.

These retired officials can be utilised in multiple ways in our society such as they can teach a subject at local educational institutions, give career counselling to youngsters, join community service projects, help local families at the hospital, plant trees and take care of them in parks, do pension work of the families of deceased, make basic utilities accessible to all, and help the poor community to meet their daily livelihood. In China and Australia, it is a practice that healthy retirees help out school children cross roads as there are not enough traffic cops to do these tasks. Similarly, in Pakistan, these experienced and resourceful people have a lot to offer, and the state should do something to harness their potential for the betterment of the society. The Pakistani government should make a department that provides volunteer opportunities to healthy retired bureaucrats—that too run by retired officials—as per the needs of the Pakistani society and the country.

To feel healthy and happy, one should not feel retired at any age. In the book, Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles, the writers stated that the secret of the Japanese happiness and long life is they never retire. They keep on doing the things they love to do as long as their health allows. Similarly, in Pakistan, indulging retired officials in volunteer work will not let them feel retired and isolated which will keep their mental and physical health stable as well as improve community service in the country.