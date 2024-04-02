Tuesday, April 02, 2024
ECP postpones Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Web Desk
11:15 AM | April 02, 2024
The Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed the Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Election Commissioner Shamshad Khan annonced commission's decision as returning officer for the KP Assembly.  

Earlier, Opposition lawmakers in KP Assembly had submitted a resolution to the provincial election commissioner to postpone the Senate elections.

Arrangements were complete for conducting Senate elections in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. The staff for holding Senate elections was present in the assembly, however, polling for the uppher house election could not be started even after 10 am.

The request for deferment of elections was submitted by Ahmed Karim Kundi of the opposition to the provincial election commissioner. The opposition member took the stance that 25 members on reserved seats had not taken oath as yet so the election should be postponed.

The provincial election commissioner had apprached the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on the request of the opposition.

In a related development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has summoned the session of party's parliamentary body after Iftar on Tuesday (today).

