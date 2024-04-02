Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Extra traffic wardens deployed for Eid shopping rush

Israr Ahmad
April 02, 2024
RAWALPINDI  -  The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Rawalpindi, Taimoor Khan, has deployed additional traffic warden personnel in markets and bazaars to assist citizens engaged in Eid shopping, according to a spokes­man on Monday. To address the surge in traffic during the last 10 days of Ramandan Ul Mubarak, the CTO has reassigned extra person­nel from Traffic Police Headquar­ters and Tehsil Offices. More than 50 traffic wardens have been sta­tioned in various sectors includ­ing City Circle, Cannt Circle, New Town Sector, Adiala Sector, and Dhoke Syedan Sector to manage the increased traffic flow as mar­kets and bazaars are witnessing heavy footfall due to Eid shopping.

Additionally, the CTO has in­structed subordinates to take strict action against individuals in­volved in illegal parking within the city. Orders have been issued to tow away wrongly parked vehicles using lifters and issue fines accord­ingly. The Sector Incharges and Traffic Wardens have been direct­ed to guide citizens towards des­ignated parking areas established by the district government and traffic police in bazaars to allevi­ate traffic congestion. CTO Rawal­pindi, Taimoor Khan, has appealed to citizens to collaborate with traf­fic wardens to ensure smooth traf­fic flow in bazaars and markets during this busy period.

Health ministers chairs 2nd meeting of health advisory

Israr Ahmad

