Extra traffic wardens deployed for Eid shopping rush

RAWALPINDI - The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Rawalpindi, Taimoor Khan, has deployed additional traffic warden personnel in markets and bazaars to assist citizens engaged in Eid shopping, according to a spokesman on Monday. To address the surge in traffic during the last 10 days of Ramandan Ul Mubarak, the CTO has reassigned extra personnel from Traffic Police Headquarters and Tehsil Offices. More than 50 traffic wardens have been stationed in various sectors including City Circle, Cannt Circle, New Town Sector, Adiala Sector, and Dhoke Syedan Sector to manage the increased traffic flow as markets and bazaars are witnessing heavy footfall due to Eid shopping.
Additionally, the CTO has instructed subordinates to take strict action against individuals involved in illegal parking within the city. Orders have been issued to tow away wrongly parked vehicles using lifters and issue fines accordingly. The Sector Incharges and Traffic Wardens have been directed to guide citizens towards designated parking areas established by the district government and traffic police in bazaars to alleviate traffic congestion. CTO Rawalpindi, Taimoor Khan, has appealed to citizens to collaborate with traffic wardens to ensure smooth traffic flow in bazaars and markets during this busy period.