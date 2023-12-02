Saturday, December 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gaza hospitals ‘like a horror movie’ even before fighting resumed: WHO

Agencies
December 02, 2023
International

Geneva-Even before fighting resumed in Gaza on Friday after a week-long truce, its health system was on its knees, with hospitals resembling a “horror movie”, the World Health Organization said. 
As Israeli bombs began raining down on the besieged Palestinian territory again, WHO officials inside Gaza warned that the healthcare situation there was already “catastrophic”. “We are extremely concerned about the resumption of violence,” Richard Peeperkorn, WHO’s representative in the Palestinian territories, told reporters in Geneva via video-link from Gaza. Already, he said, “the health system in Gaza has been crippled by the ongoing hostilities”.  “It cannot afford to lose more hospitals.” Intense fighting erupted again early on Friday, immediately after the expiry of a week-long truce between Israel and Hamas.

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1701402861.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023