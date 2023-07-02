OIC to meet next week over burning of holy Quran in Sweden

ISLAMABAD/JEDDAH - The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has decided to convene an emergency open meeting of the Executive Committee next week to discuss the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden.
The meeting will be held in Jeddah to discuss the measures to be taken against the heinous act and to adapt a collective position on the necessary course of action. Earlier, in a press release, the General Secretariat had condemned the recurrence of these despicable attacks and attempts to violate the sanctity of the Holy Quran.
The intergovernmental organisation of 57 countries said in a statement that the meeting had been called by Saudi Arabia in its capacity as chair of the Islamic Summit Conference and would take place at the OIC headquarters in the Saudi city of Jeddah. The emergency meeting would also go over the procedures for dealing with the fallout from the incident, it added.
In a conversation with the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called for an emergency meeting of the foreign ministers of the OIC in light of the recent act of blasphemy of burning the Quran in outside a Mosque in Sweden. “The OIC foreign ministers should hold the meeting at the earliest possible time to address the desecration,” Amirabdollahian said.
Amir-Abdollahian pointed out that the OIC meeting can be made concurrently with the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku, Azerbaijan, on July 5-6. Meanwhile, Pakistan, too, strongly condemned the “despicable act”, stressing that “such wilful incitement to discrimination, hated and violence cannot be justified under the pretext of freedom of expression and protest”. “The recurrence of such Islamophobic incidents during the last few months in the West calls into serious question the legal framework which permits such hate-driven actions. “We reiterate that the right to freedom of expression and opinion does not provide a license to stoke hatred and sabotage inter-faith harmony,” the Foreign Office said in a statement on Thursday.
It further stated that Pakistan’s concerns about the incident were being conveyed to Sweden and urged the international community and the national governments to undertake “credible and concrete measures to prevent the rising incidents of xenophobia, Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred”. Separately, a statement issued by the president’s office termed the incident “painful”. It said the act had “deeply hurt the sentiments of billions of Muslims, [and] every state must take measures for the prevention of such Islamophobic acts”.
The European Union Saturday joined several Muslim nations in condemning the latest incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden. The censure comes after a man, who fled from Iraq to Sweden several years ago, tore up and burned the Holy Quran outside Stockholm’s central mosque on Wednesday— the first day of Eidul Azha in the country. He has been charged by Swedish police with agitation against an ethnic or national group and a violation of a ban on fires that has been in place in Stockholm since mid-June.
The act has drawn strong criticism from several countries, including Pakistan, Turkiye, Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Iraq and Iran. In its condemnation issued today, the EU said the act of burning the Holy Quran or any other holy book was “offensive, and disrespectful and a clear act of provocation.” “Manifestations of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance have no place in Europe,” Nabila Massrali, the EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, said in a statement.
“The EU joins the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its strong rejection of the burning of a [copy of the Holy] Quran by an individual in Sweden. This act in no way reflects the opinions of the European Union.” She added, “It is even more deplorable that such an act was carried out on the important Muslim celebration of Eidul Azha.”