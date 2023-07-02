PM exchanges Eid greetings with AJK President, Governors, allied leaders

LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday felicitated President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sul­tan Mehmood on telephone and expressed his best wishes for him on Eidul Azha. The two leaders con­demned the human rights violations in the Indian Ille­gally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and expressed solidarity with the Kash­miri people. The leaders paid tribute to brave Kash­miris for courageously and steadfastly facing the state terrorism of India. The PM said Pakistan would continue to extend maxi­mum possible assistance to Kashmiris till they gain freedom. The Prime Min­ister also phoned the Gov­ernors of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and exchanged Eid greetings and conveyed best wishes. He also held telephonic conversations with the leaders of the al­lied parties including Mau­lana Fazlur Rehman, Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Aimal Wali Khan.

The PM exchanged Eid greetings and inquired about their well being.

The leaders also talked about the overall political and economic situation of the country. Shehbaz Sharif informed the allied leaders about his conver­sation with the Manag­ing Director International Monetary Fund. The prime minister also phoned Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Sahir Shamshad Mirza and fe­licitated him on the auspi­cious occasion of Eid. The PM exchanged views on the professional matters of armed forces and their preparedness