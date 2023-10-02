Lollywood’s two new movies released across country

LAHORE-A Lollywood film, ‘13’, and a comedy Punjabi film, ‘Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalangaan Maardi’, under the Export Policy, were released in various cinemas of the provincial capital and across country, on Sunday. The movie ‘13’ is written and directed by Nabeel-ur-Rehman Lutfi, with actors including Adnan Shah Tipu, Saleem Mairaj, Wahaj Ali Khan, Sidra Kanwal, Zaki Ahmed and Lutfi himself. The Bollywood movie, ‘Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalangaan Maardi’ is directed by Sameep Kang, and main starring cast is Binnu Dhillon, Ammy Virk, Jyoti Arora, who have teamed up for the hilarious comedy film. A doomed car is the centre of comic situations in this story that follows Ammy Virk, who belongs to a middle-class family of 8. His materialistic father is convinced by him to let him marry the girl of his choice. A small car is given by the girl’s family as dowry, and that pleases the father’s greed. Yet, the car breaks when the 8 members of the family tries to fit in the 4-seater. Earlier, the opening of movies was scheduled for Friday, but the release was halted due to Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Lahore had always been the centre of cinemas where people used to wait in lines to get a ticket. A PTV senior producer told newsmen that in the era of digitalization, the trend of going to the cinema had been waned, adding many cinema owners launched new businesses and converted their cinemas into petrol stations, showrooms, plazas, wedding halls and hostels. After revival of the film industry in Pakistan, people once again had started visiting cinemas in the past decade, he said, adding movies with good content, good actors, story and new technology had compelled viewers to visit cinemas.