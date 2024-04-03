CTD arrests 22 terrorists

LAHORE - Counter Terrorism Department (CTD)has arrested 22 terrorists while conducting 232 intelligence based operations in different cities of Punjab in view of terrorism concerns. According to the CTD spokesman, intelligence-based operations were conducted in Lahore, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Bahawalnagar, Rawalpindi, Chinot, Pakpattan, Khanewal, Chakwal, Attock and Sargodha. CTD Punjab have arrested two terrorists from Lahore, who were providing financial support to Al-Qaeda, and one dangerous terrorist of TTP, trained from Afghanistan, from Bahawalpur. CTD officials have recovered explosive materials, 27 detonator, 60 feetsafety fuse wire, arms, bullets, three EID bombs and cash from the terrorists, while the terrorists have been identified as Shahzad, Mudassar, FazalMola,Azam, Rehman, Shafiq, Zeeshan etc. Officials say that the terrorists were planning to attack policemen and government offices, 149 suspects were arrested during 1081 combing operations this week, 43792 people were questioned in combing operations.