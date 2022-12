Share:

Islamabad - senior Parliamentarian and Women Wing president of Pakistan muslim leageNawaz (Pml-N) begum Najma Hameed passed away on Friday. she was 78. she was the elder sister of mNa Tahira aurangzeb and aunt of Information minister marriyum aurangzeb. begum Najma aurangzeb breathed her last in Rawalpindi’s Holy Family Hospital. she remained member of senate for two times. she had been considered as a close aide of begum Kalsoom Nawaz.