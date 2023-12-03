Sunday, December 03, 2023
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reach consensus on investment modalities for ratification of FTA with GCC: Solangi

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reach consensus on investment modalities for ratification of FTA with GCC: Solangi
Web Desk
12:35 PM | December 03, 2023
National

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reached consensus on investment modalities, paving the path for ratification of a free trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council.                      

In a statement on social media platform X on Sunday, Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said the agreement has been pending for the last 19 years.

He expressed the hope that if approved, this will mark the first trade and investment agreement that the GCC enters into with Pakistan in the past 15 years.

Meanwhile, Minister for Commerce and Industries Dr. Gojar Ijaz, in a social media post on X, said he had productive discussions in Saudi Arabia towards finalizing the investment-related part of Gulf Cooperation Council Free Trade Agreement.

He expressed the confidence that agreement would strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and the GCC fostering new opportunities for trade and investment.

