Kashmir Learning Centres being set up at universities across Pakistan, AJK: Mushaal

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick says Kashmir Learning Centres are being set up at all universities across Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to advance the study and research on Kashmir, especially concerning the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She stated this while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad today, held in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Monday.

She stressed the need to establish Kashmir Consultative Committees at district level to propagate the Kashmir cause.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick strongly urged the international community to play its role to stop human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said that the people of IIOJK could never be defeated through oppression and negative tactics like jailing their political leadership.