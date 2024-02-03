Saturday, February 03, 2024
Pakistan, Belarus mark 30 years of diplomatic relations

Web Desk
7:53 PM | February 03, 2024
Pakistan and Belarus are celebrating thirty years of the establishment of diplomatic relations today. Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has exchanged heartfelt felicitations with Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik.

In his message, Jalil Abbas Jilani appreciated the positive trajectory of bilateral relations over the last thirty years. He expressed the commitment of the Pakistani government to an even deeper and mutually beneficial partnership with Belarus.

Respective ambassadors in Islamabad and Minsk also called on the Foreign Ministers and presented congratulatory messages. Pakistan-Belarus bilateral relations are characterized by mutual respect, trust, and constructive dialogue based on the Islamabad Declaration of Pakistan-Belarus Partnership and the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation of 2015.

This relationship has continued to grow with frequent high-level exchanges and robust collaboration in the economic, industrial, and agricultural sectors. As a testament to this mutually beneficial relationship, Pakistan and Belarus have concluded a Visa Abolishment Agreement for Diplomatic and Official Passport holders. 

