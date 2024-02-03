Saturday, February 03, 2024
Tribal Area during Elections

As the election season unfolds, the people of the Tribal Area deserve more than empty promises.

Sardar Fareed Buzdar
February 03, 2024
In the Tribal Area Dera Ghazi Khan, where dreams were painted in promises and hopes soared high, but the re­gions stands entangled in a web of neglect, despite being the native home­town of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. As the political stage is set amid elections, it becomes crucial to shed light on the harsh realities of social and economic depriva­tion gripping this region.

Sardar Usman Buzdar’s rise to Chief Minister sparked antici­pation for a transformative era, but the ground reality presents a stark contrast. The promis­es that once sounded like music have seemingly dissipated into thin air, leaving the tribal com­munity wrestling with urgent challenges that demand our im­mediate attention.

One poignant issue plaguing the Tribal Area is the woeful state of basic amenities. Clean drinking water, a basic human right, remains an elusive dream for over 90% of the popula­tion. Life’s essence is compro­mised by the lack of this vital resource, highlighting a failure to address the most basic needs of our people.

Education, hailed as the key to progress, witnesses system­ic neglect in Dera Ghazi Khan. A significant number of children are excluded from the realm of schooling, stripped of the chance to mold a brighter fu­ture. As the Chief Minister’s ten­ure unfolded, the promise of ed­ucational empowerment for our tribal youth metamorphosed into an unfulfilled pledge.

Healthcare, an indispens­able aspect of a thriving society, finds itself on the fringes in this overlooked region. The preva­lence of diseases like cancer and hepatitis serves as a stark re­minder of the urgent need for comprehensive healthcare fa­cilities. Sardar Usman Buzdar’s commitment to a state-of-the-art hospital in the neighboring tehsil Rakhni stands as a testa­ment to unfulfilled assurances, leaving the ailing populace in uncertainty.

Amidst the prevailing socio-economic challenges, the spec­ter of corruption looms large over the Tribal Area of Dera Ghazi Khan, exacerbating the woes of its marginalized popu­lace. During Chief Minister Sar­dar Usman Buzdar’s tenure, the region witnessed an unfortu­nate trend where opportunities for progress were overshad­owed by the shadows of corrupt practices. While promises were made for the betterment of the people, it appears that only a select few, including front men and government contractors, reaped the benefits of econom­ic development. The rampant corruption not only hindered the equitable distribution of re­sources but also undermined the trust of the people in the very institutions meant to serve them. As the electoral land­scape unfolds, addressing this endemic issue becomes para­mount, ensuring that the next chapter of governance for Dera Ghazi Khan is marked by trans­parency, accountability, and a resolute commitment to eradi­cating the corrosive influence of corruption.

Amidst the political buzz and electoral fervor, the tribal con­stituency of Dera Ghazi Khan yearns for more than just politi­cal rhetoric. The discourse must shift from promises to tangible actions that uplift the margin­alized and disenfranchised. It falls upon the political leader­ship to recognize the urgency of addressing these fundamental issues and rectifying the social and economic disparities lin­gering in the shadows of politi­cal posturing.

As the election season un­folds, the people of the Tribal Area deserve more than emp­ty promises. They demand a commitment to transformative change, a dedication to uplift­ing the underprivileged, and a vision that transcends the rhet­oric of the campaign trail. The ball is now in the court of those seeking the trust and mandate of the people; the Tribal Area of Dera Ghazi Khan calls for genu­ine change, not just during elec­tions but woven into the endur­ing fabric of governance.

Sardar Fareed Buzdar
The writer is a tribal leader and a political worker from Tribal Area Dera Ghazi Khan.

The writer is a tribal leader and a political worker from Tribal Area Dera Ghazi Khan.

