Tribal Area during Elections

In the Tribal Area Dera Ghazi Khan, where dreams were painted in promises and hopes soared high, but the regions stands entangled in a web of neglect, despite being the native hometown of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. As the political stage is set amid elections, it becomes crucial to shed light on the harsh realities of social and economic deprivation gripping this region.
Sardar Usman Buzdar’s rise to Chief Minister sparked anticipation for a transformative era, but the ground reality presents a stark contrast. The promises that once sounded like music have seemingly dissipated into thin air, leaving the tribal community wrestling with urgent challenges that demand our immediate attention.
One poignant issue plaguing the Tribal Area is the woeful state of basic amenities. Clean drinking water, a basic human right, remains an elusive dream for over 90% of the population. Life’s essence is compromised by the lack of this vital resource, highlighting a failure to address the most basic needs of our people.
Education, hailed as the key to progress, witnesses systemic neglect in Dera Ghazi Khan. A significant number of children are excluded from the realm of schooling, stripped of the chance to mold a brighter future. As the Chief Minister’s tenure unfolded, the promise of educational empowerment for our tribal youth metamorphosed into an unfulfilled pledge.
Healthcare, an indispensable aspect of a thriving society, finds itself on the fringes in this overlooked region. The prevalence of diseases like cancer and hepatitis serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive healthcare facilities. Sardar Usman Buzdar’s commitment to a state-of-the-art hospital in the neighboring tehsil Rakhni stands as a testament to unfulfilled assurances, leaving the ailing populace in uncertainty.
Amidst the prevailing socio-economic challenges, the specter of corruption looms large over the Tribal Area of Dera Ghazi Khan, exacerbating the woes of its marginalized populace. During Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar’s tenure, the region witnessed an unfortunate trend where opportunities for progress were overshadowed by the shadows of corrupt practices. While promises were made for the betterment of the people, it appears that only a select few, including front men and government contractors, reaped the benefits of economic development. The rampant corruption not only hindered the equitable distribution of resources but also undermined the trust of the people in the very institutions meant to serve them. As the electoral landscape unfolds, addressing this endemic issue becomes paramount, ensuring that the next chapter of governance for Dera Ghazi Khan is marked by transparency, accountability, and a resolute commitment to eradicating the corrosive influence of corruption.
Amidst the political buzz and electoral fervor, the tribal constituency of Dera Ghazi Khan yearns for more than just political rhetoric. The discourse must shift from promises to tangible actions that uplift the marginalized and disenfranchised. It falls upon the political leadership to recognize the urgency of addressing these fundamental issues and rectifying the social and economic disparities lingering in the shadows of political posturing.
As the election season unfolds, the people of the Tribal Area deserve more than empty promises. They demand a commitment to transformative change, a dedication to uplifting the underprivileged, and a vision that transcends the rhetoric of the campaign trail. The ball is now in the court of those seeking the trust and mandate of the people; the Tribal Area of Dera Ghazi Khan calls for genuine change, not just during elections but woven into the enduring fabric of governance.
Sardar Fareed Buzdar
The writer is a tribal leader and a political worker from Tribal Area Dera Ghazi Khan.