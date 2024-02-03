Tribal Area during Elections

In the Tribal Area Dera Ghazi Khan, where dreams were painted in promises and hopes soared high, but the re­gions stands entangled in a web of neglect, despite being the native home­town of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. As the political stage is set amid elections, it becomes crucial to shed light on the harsh realities of social and economic depriva­tion gripping this region.

Sardar Usman Buzdar’s rise to Chief Minister sparked antici­pation for a transformative era, but the ground reality presents a stark contrast. The promis­es that once sounded like music have seemingly dissipated into thin air, leaving the tribal com­munity wrestling with urgent challenges that demand our im­mediate attention.

One poignant issue plaguing the Tribal Area is the woeful state of basic amenities. Clean drinking water, a basic human right, remains an elusive dream for over 90% of the popula­tion. Life’s essence is compro­mised by the lack of this vital resource, highlighting a failure to address the most basic needs of our people.

Education, hailed as the key to progress, witnesses system­ic neglect in Dera Ghazi Khan. A significant number of children are excluded from the realm of schooling, stripped of the chance to mold a brighter fu­ture. As the Chief Minister’s ten­ure unfolded, the promise of ed­ucational empowerment for our tribal youth metamorphosed into an unfulfilled pledge.

Healthcare, an indispens­able aspect of a thriving society, finds itself on the fringes in this overlooked region. The preva­lence of diseases like cancer and hepatitis serves as a stark re­minder of the urgent need for comprehensive healthcare fa­cilities. Sardar Usman Buzdar’s commitment to a state-of-the-art hospital in the neighboring tehsil Rakhni stands as a testa­ment to unfulfilled assurances, leaving the ailing populace in uncertainty.

Amidst the prevailing socio-economic challenges, the spec­ter of corruption looms large over the Tribal Area of Dera Ghazi Khan, exacerbating the woes of its marginalized popu­lace. During Chief Minister Sar­dar Usman Buzdar’s tenure, the region witnessed an unfortu­nate trend where opportunities for progress were overshad­owed by the shadows of corrupt practices. While promises were made for the betterment of the people, it appears that only a select few, including front men and government contractors, reaped the benefits of econom­ic development. The rampant corruption not only hindered the equitable distribution of re­sources but also undermined the trust of the people in the very institutions meant to serve them. As the electoral land­scape unfolds, addressing this endemic issue becomes para­mount, ensuring that the next chapter of governance for Dera Ghazi Khan is marked by trans­parency, accountability, and a resolute commitment to eradi­cating the corrosive influence of corruption.

Amidst the political buzz and electoral fervor, the tribal con­stituency of Dera Ghazi Khan yearns for more than just politi­cal rhetoric. The discourse must shift from promises to tangible actions that uplift the margin­alized and disenfranchised. It falls upon the political leader­ship to recognize the urgency of addressing these fundamental issues and rectifying the social and economic disparities lin­gering in the shadows of politi­cal posturing.

As the election season un­folds, the people of the Tribal Area deserve more than emp­ty promises. They demand a commitment to transformative change, a dedication to uplift­ing the underprivileged, and a vision that transcends the rhet­oric of the campaign trail. The ball is now in the court of those seeking the trust and mandate of the people; the Tribal Area of Dera Ghazi Khan calls for genu­ine change, not just during elec­tions but woven into the endur­ing fabric of governance.

Sardar Fareed Buzdar

The writer is a tribal leader and a political worker from Tribal Area Dera Ghazi Khan.