Layer of fog envelops Islamabad city as cold wave tightens its grip  

ISLAMABAD - The biting cold combined with dense fog threw routine life out of gear and disturbed traffic flow on roads here on Tuesday.

Islamabad Traffic police official talking to a private news channel urged citizens to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling as dense fog has disrupted traffic at several places due to low visibility.

He also appealed to citizens to drive slowly and switch on fog lights to avoid traffic accidents. In an unexpected turn of weather, dense fog has descended upon various areas of the federal capital, causing disruptions in the daily lives of residents, said a motorist.

Another citizen said that slow-moving vehicles kept the fast lane and it became dangerous to drive in foggy conditions with low visibility. Inspector Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) said that ITP special squad started operations throughout the city and the education wing will work to enhance road safety awareness for the public on roads and highways. He urged citizens to follow traffic rules and assist the ITP in maintaining traffic discipline in the city.

road safety and traffic laws on radio FM 92.4 and keeping the public informed about the latest traffic situation in the federal capital.