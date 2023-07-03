Monday, July 03, 2023
157 arrested as protests over police killing of teen sweeps France on 6th night

Web Desk
10:48 PM | July 03, 2023
International

In France, police have arrested 157 people overnight in nationwide protests over the killing of a 17-year-old teenager by police last week.

Local media reported today that Protests continued to shake France since June 27, when a police officer shot dead Nahel M. during a traffic check in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. Protests, which began in Nanterre, spread to other cities including Lyon, Toulouse, Lille, and Marseille.

President Emmanuel Macron will meet tomorrow the mayors of towns where acts of violence occurred.

