Monday, July 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

7-year-old child drowns in Phuleli Canal

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 03, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-A 7-year-old child drowned while swimming in the Phuleli canal here on Sunday.

The Seri police informed that the child, Kashan son of Qadeer Ahmed, had drowned in the Pinyari area but the body floated all the way to Seri in the downstream. The police recorded statements of the family members who were swimming with the deceased before handing over the dead body for burial.

Despite a ban on swimming in the canals and the River Indus the people frequently swim in the waterways owing to which the drowning incidents frequently occur in Hyderabad.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1688304339.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023