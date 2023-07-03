7-year-old child drowns in Phuleli Canal

HYDERABAD-A 7-year-old child drowned while swimming in the Phuleli canal here on Sunday.

The Seri police informed that the child, Kashan son of Qadeer Ahmed, had drowned in the Pinyari area but the body floated all the way to Seri in the downstream. The police recorded statements of the family members who were swimming with the deceased before handing over the dead body for burial.

Despite a ban on swimming in the canals and the River Indus the people frequently swim in the waterways owing to which the drowning incidents frequently occur in Hyderabad.