Ahsan Iqbal calls adopting tax culture for country’s development

NAROWAL - Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has stressed the need to increase exports of the country by utilizing all available resourc­es. Addressing a news conference in Narowal today (Sunday), he said five main fields of econ­omy including agriculture, IT, manpower, min­erals and industries can play a vital role in in­crease of exports and to deal with the economic crisis. The Planning Minister said Pakistan has the lowest GDP growth rate in the region and by paying special attention to SMEs we can achieve the set target. He said that we must in­crease the tax to GDP ratio for self-sufficiency. He also urged the nation to adopt the tax cul­ture for the development of the country. Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan is now on a right track after its agreement with the IMF and this Stand by Arrangement will be helpful in economic turn­around of Pakistan. He regretted that the PTI has tried to sabotage the IMF’s agreement with Pakistan but could not succeed.