Sherry Rehman praises security forces for maintaining law and order

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Monday complimented the security forces for maintaining the law and order situation in the country.

Sherry condemned the cowardly terrorist attack in Shirani, Balochistan. “Condolences to their bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls.”

“The terrorists should know that Pakistan will keep defeating them,” she added.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday claimed that with the support of the majority of voters, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be elected as the country's premier.

Kundi fired a broadside at Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and his party. "We won't allow the JI to use politics to spread anarchy in the country."