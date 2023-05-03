Share:

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that 1,500 troops will be sent to the US-Mexico border in anticipation of a surge in migrants following the ending of coronavirus pandemic-era restrictions.

The Pentagon approved a temporary increase of 1,500 military personnel to supplement US Customs and Border Protection (CPB) efforts on the southwest border at the request of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), said Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder in a statement.

"For 90 days, these 1,500 military personnel will fill critical capability gaps, such as ground-based detection and monitoring, data entry, and warehouse support, until CBP can address these needs through contracted support," said Ryder.

"Military personnel will not directly participate in law enforcement activities. This deployment to the border is consistent with other forms of military support to DHS over many years," he added.

DHS earlier said that due to an anticipated increase in migration, the Defense Department will augment 2,500 military personnel currently providing support at the southwest border with an additional 1,500 personnel for 90 days.

It added that the two agencies have been working together to address the challenges of irregular migration and ensure the safe and orderly processing of migrants.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has used the tools that he has in front of him to prepare for the lifting of Title 42 -- a health policy of former President Donald Trump's administration that allows US authorities to remove migrants without processing because of the pandemic.

The US announced Monday that COVID-19 vaccination requirements for federal employees and international air travelers will be lifted May 11.