CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja's appointment challenged in LHC

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja’s appointment to the key constitutional post has been challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan heard the petition filed by Advocate Talib Hussain.

The petitioner alleged that Raja was appointed CEC without any advertisement of the post. He said he was given the post on political grounds and the appointment of a retired officer to the post was tantamount to abuse of the constitutional position.

He requested the court to declare the chief election commissioner's appointment illegal.

However, the public prosecutor came up with the counter arguments, seeking dismissal of the application as not maintainable. He said such an application should be filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till May 6 for further proceedings.