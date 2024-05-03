CM Punjab Pink Games 2024 get underway with grandeur

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing sports culture throughout the province during the grand opening of the 1st Chief Minister Punjab Pink Games 2024, held at Punjab Stadium on Thursday night.

This initiative aligns with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Provincial Ministers Uzma Zahid Bokhari and Bilal Yasin, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, and MPAs Hina Pervez Butt and Shahbaz Khokhar. Other notable attendees were Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs Muzaffar Khan Sial, Director General Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal, and Olympian Shabana Akhtar.

During the ceremony, Minister Khokhar presented a souvenir to Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, symbolizing the collaborative effort to promote sports within the region. “The presence of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz greatly elevates the significance of this event,” Khokhar noted. He further highlighted the strategic goal to train and develop 500 top athletes across various sports, who are expected to become crucial assets for national teams.”

During the event, a notable moment unfolded as Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz praised Faisal Khokhar, saying, “I have appointed a young Sports Minister for Punjab, who will undoubtedly make significant strides in the field of sports. His remarkable initiativeof the 1stPink Games is truly commendable.”

The Pink Games 2024, featuring competitions in seven sports including badminton, table tennis, archery, basketball, athletics, hockey, and cricket (tape ball), commenced at Nishtar Park Sports Complex. This pioneering event has drawn participation from approximately 1,300 female athletes representing 20 universities.

The opening ceremony also featured a march past by the athletes and team officials, complemented by a dynamic display of moving lights and the release of hundreds of colorful balloons, adding to the festive atmosphere of the evening.Through this significant sporting event, Punjab not only aims to foster a robust sports culture but also showcases its commitment to supporting and advancing women’s sports across the province.