Share:

At least six coal miners were killed in a gas explosion in the Shahrag coal field area of Harnai district.

As per rescue officials, at least six labourers were trapped in the coal mine that collapsed after an explosion in the Harnai district.

According to Levies officials, as soon as the incident was reported, rescue and district administration rushed to the spot to initiate the rescue operation.

Levies officials further said that the accident took place in the mine of contractor Haji Dilawar Khan in Shahrg Tarkh Tung, where coal was being extracted.

The labourers were identified as Naseeb Gul, Sarfraz, Najeebullah, Rehman Ullah, Ghani Rehman and Bacha Khan. All of them belong to the Shangla area of Swat.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Quddus Bizenjo took notice of the incident and ordered an investigation into the tragic incident.

The incident came as a grim reminder of the Orakzai mine blast, that claimed the lives of nine labourers a few days ago.