Police arrest drug peddler, recover mainpuri

HYDERABAD-Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested a mainpuri supplier and recovered unlawful items from his possession.

SHO Site acting on a tip-off by CIA Hyderabad conducted a successful raid and held a mainpuri supplier Irfan alias Faqeer Ghulam Mustafa Qureshi and recovered 850 packets of mainpuri from his possession while his accomplice Kashif Ali alias Mula Yousufzai managed to escape.

PRACTICAL STEPS UNDERWAY TO CONTROL CRIMES: SSP KHAIRPUR

SSP Khairpur, Dr Samiullah Soomro has said the police were striving to arrest all criminals across the district and practical steps were underway in this regard. He said since the very first day of his transfer to Khairpur as the SSP, he worked on a war footing basis to curb crime.

While talking to APP on Wednesday, he said that after adopting the solid policy, the crime ratio had decreased in the district. He urged the masses to cooperate with the police in arresting the criminals.

DIG REVIEWS SECURITY SITUATION

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur Range, Abdul Hameed Khoso on Wednesday reviewed the security situation across the region. A meeting was held through a video link in which SSPs of all three districts including Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki participated. SSPs said that the department was utilizing all possible steps to upgrade Sindh Police to modern lines. He directed to expedite the crackdowns against lawbreakers to curb crime across the region.