One dead, two missing in Japan after heavy rain

TOKYO - Heavy rain across parts of Japan has killed one person, left two missing and injured dozens more, authorities said Saturday, with thousands of residents issued evacuation warnings. The inundation has been caused by the remnants of former Typhoon Mawar, now downgraded to a tropical storm. A rescue team in central Aichi region’s Toyohashi, where the country’s highest-level evacuation alert was issued Friday, “found a man approximately in his 60s in a submerged car, but he was later confirmed dead,” a city official told AFP.