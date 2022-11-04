Share:

KHAIRPUR-The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday arrested a terrorist of a banned outfit, recovered arms and ammunition.

According to details, the CTD Sukkur on an intelligence tip-off regarding pre-sent of extremist launched operation in Khairpur. During operation, terrorist of a defunct organization identified as Riaz Pir-zada was held with automatic rifle, bullets, detonators and ball bearings. The nabbed terrorist was involved in exploding gas pipeline on Sanghar-Nawabshah Road in 2019 and carrying out blasts on directives of his command-ers. The detainee was shifted to an undisclosed location for investigation.