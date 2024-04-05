ICCI chief lauds PM’s directions to double exports

ISLAMABAD - President Islamabad Chamber of Com­merce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhta­wari has highly appreciated Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif’s directions to double the country’s exports. The Prime Minister has directed the Ministry of Commerce to prepare a plan in consultations with all the stakeholders and entrepreneurs and submit an action plan to double the coun­try’s exports in next five years.

In a statement issued here in Islamabad on Thursday, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Pres­ident Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, expressed optimism that Prime Minister’s initiative will go a long way in boosting country’s exports and therein for­eign exchange earnings and pulling it out of the existing economic crisis. Ahsan Za­far Bakhtawari added that hopefully all the stakeholders will be taken on board for the promotion of exports of information tech­nology, house hold products, textiles etc.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while chairing a meeting at Ministry of Commerce has directed to extend all possible facilities to export­ers in the e-commerce sector who make their products in Pakistan and export them all over the world. The Prime Min­ister also directed the Ministry for im­mediate resolution of problems of ‘Made in Pakistan brand’ exporters. The ICCI president also welcomed Prime Minis­ter’s invitation to French companies to come forward and invest in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Prime Minister during a meeting with French Ambassador to Islamabad Nicolas Galey stressed the need for working to­gether to enhance cooperation between the two countries in areas of trade and investment. ICCI President said that coun­try is passing through a difficult economic phase and the business community is per­turbed over the situation and Prime Min­ister’s initiatives will surely bear fruits and help revive country’s economy.