ICCI chief lauds PM’s directions to double exports

ISLAMABAD - President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has highly appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directions to double the country’s exports. The Prime Minister has directed the Ministry of Commerce to prepare a plan in consultations with all the stakeholders and entrepreneurs and submit an action plan to double the country’s exports in next five years.
In a statement issued here in Islamabad on Thursday, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, expressed optimism that Prime Minister’s initiative will go a long way in boosting country’s exports and therein foreign exchange earnings and pulling it out of the existing economic crisis. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari added that hopefully all the stakeholders will be taken on board for the promotion of exports of information technology, house hold products, textiles etc.
It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while chairing a meeting at Ministry of Commerce has directed to extend all possible facilities to exporters in the e-commerce sector who make their products in Pakistan and export them all over the world. The Prime Minister also directed the Ministry for immediate resolution of problems of ‘Made in Pakistan brand’ exporters. The ICCI president also welcomed Prime Minister’s invitation to French companies to come forward and invest in Pakistan.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Prime Minister during a meeting with French Ambassador to Islamabad Nicolas Galey stressed the need for working together to enhance cooperation between the two countries in areas of trade and investment. ICCI President said that country is passing through a difficult economic phase and the business community is perturbed over the situation and Prime Minister’s initiatives will surely bear fruits and help revive country’s economy.