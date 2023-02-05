Share:

Pakistani boxer, Usman Wazeer, the reigning WBO Youth World Champion, on Sunday successfully defended his title against the Thai challenger, Krung Kling in Dubai.

According to sources, WBO Youth World Champion Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer has made the country proud by achieving another big success in boxing by successfully defending his Youth World title in Dubai.

In the title fight, Usman Wazeer defeated Thai boxer Krung Kling and in the 7th round of the 10-round title fight, Usman knocked out his opponent.

Usman Wazeer is undefeated by winning all 10 international fights so far and he has named this victory after the martyrs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

The boxer said that he is proud of the sacrifices of policemen in the war against terrorism. I am grateful to the people of Pakistan for praying for my success.

On the other hand, Pakistani boxer Muhammad Saqib has also won the international fight in a boxing competition in Dubai. The young boxer knocked out the Iranian opponent in the third round.