COAS Munir slams India over humanitarian, security crises in occupied Kashmir

Pakistan’s civil and military leadership warned that the brewing humanitarian and security crises in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) seriously threatened regional peace and stability.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir visited Muzaffarabad amid Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The COAS later visited troops deployed on the front lines along Line of Control (LOC) in Sarian Sector.

Upon arrival at Jammu and Kashmir Monument Muzaffarabad, PM Kakar, PM of AJ&K and COAS laid floral wreath at Martyrs' Monument and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of martyrs.

The leadership acknowledged that the fortitude, resilience and unwavering faith of Kashmiris in the face of unabated brutality of Indian occupation forces in IIOJK had been exemplary.

“Pakistan would always stand with Kashmiris in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self determination in light of UNSC resolutions.”

“India is attempting to change the demography of IIOJK through illegal administrative and unilaterally imposed draconian laws and security clampdowns. Such machinations cannot suppress the will and the yearning of the Kashmiri people to attain their legitimate objectives,” read the statement

The COAS was briefed about the latest situation along the LoC and appreciated the operational readiness, high morale and effective response of troops to Indian CFVs.

Addressing the troops, Gen Asim Munir reiterated that any aggression or violation of territorial sovereignty of Pakistan will be responded with full national resolve and military might.

“Pakistan Army is well versed with the full threat spectrum and is perpetually ready to respond effectively,” he said.

The COAS also mentioned the Indian state sponsored terrorism in Pakistan which now extended to heinous targeting of individual Pakistani citizens on our soil.

Such callous disregard for international law and norms of international system was becoming a routine occurrence and India was now being called out openly by many countries in the world, exposing her sham credentials, Pakistan Army chief concluded. Pakistan would continue to expose all such attempts and ensure the security of its citizens.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps.