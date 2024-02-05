Man held for snatching truck, demanding ransom

Police Saturday night arrested a man for snatching a truck from a citizen and demanded ransom for the release of the vehicle.

According to police, suspect identified as Ghulam Rasoul and his accomplices had snatched a truck from a man at gunpoint in West Police area.

Police had registered a case and started search of suspect and managed to arrest him with the snatched truck.

According to law enforcers, the suspect’s accomplices managed to escape during a police raid.

Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the fleeing outlaws.

The suspect was handed over to the investigation wing of CIA police for further investigation.