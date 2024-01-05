Political Insanity

The electoral system in Pakistan has rarely been above reproach. It remains most susceptible to manipulation. Most political parties have suffered grievously because of the arbitrary injunctions enforced before, during and after elections at different times in Pakistan’s political history. The same appears to being repeated now too. Times are however achanging. A nation of over 240 million people cannot be expected to unquestioningly, meekly accept whatever is dished out to it. This nation is made up of intelligent, aware and dynamic people who now show a remarkable capacity to observe, assess and analyse events for themselves. They cannot be led astray easily. The immediate availability of information through the electronic media, especially the social media, helps them come to their own findings, conclusions and decisions. They keep abreast of the happenings in the country, the region and the world. They now display a greater situational and environmental awareness than before. They have a mind and an opinion of their own.

A very perceptible demographic change has occurred in Pakistan’s electorate. 65% of Pakistan’s population is under 35. This means that the new generation forms the majority of the nation’s total population as well as its electorate. This might turn out to be the most decisive factor, the veritable center of gravity of our electoral system, though yet not fully acknowledged or recognised as such. It thus holds the decisive power, the key to sway the elections one way or the other. Most political parties are so smug in their old, set, pedantic ways that they have ignored this political and electoral reality. They might live to rue and regret it very soon. The new generation is reasonably technology savvy and has an increasing access to mobile phones, the internet and the electronic media. Real time information is available to it at a very rapid pace and it is very receptive to it. So, it is now difficult to hoodwink this “majority” with high sounding rhetoric, through false promises, mis-dis information, fake news, propaganda, slander etc. It will follow no Pied Piper anymore, especially those who have led it awry previously as well.

Another defining factor is the generation gap between the electorate and the leaderships of our political parties. The leaders are, by and large, in their mid-seventies or beyond and quite out of step with the new generation. They belong to two different worlds and have conflicting worldviews. The leaderships are generally unaware of the aspirations of this new generation and how to accomplish them in this technology savvy century. They have failed to engage this majority fruitfully. Furthermore, they have not been able to prepare it for the challenges of the 21st century. It has been denied the right type of education, academic, vocational and technological, that might have helped prepare it for the demands of this very competitive new century. As a matter of fact, this generation is so ill-equipped to meet the emerging challenges that it cannot really hold its own in this age of evolving sciences and technologies like quantum computing, artificial intelligence etc. Thus, the brain-drain. They have failed this generation and the country massively and are bound to suffer its drastic consequences at the polling booths.

The new generation, and the nation as a whole, expect a level playing field for all taking part in the elections. An unfair, biased and partisan electoral system cannot be expected to spew forth a fair, just and credible political dispensation that will readily garner widespread public acceptance. Both are contradictory. Furthermore, a persistent, widespread perception of a contrived, potential result might engender deep frustration and dejection in the electorate. It might react through rank indifference and rejection of the entire electoral exercise. Its participation at the polling booths might thus be adversely affected. That would deprive the elections of all credibility at home and in the international community.

Since the political environment, the main players of the political system and most importantly the electoral system suffer from an incomprehensible inertia in adjusting themselves to undiluted, pure democratic norms, therefore it becomes incumbent upon the electorate to take on the task itself. It can do that by soundly rejecting the status quo and opting for change. It is high time for it to take charge of the situation. It must guard against falling prey to the guiles of oft-repeated political rhetoric. It must refuse to reinforce and re-elect political failures. Crucially, it must not let Einsteins’ definition of insanity define Pakistan’s political milieu any more or let it become Pakistan’s inevitable fate, yet again. Voting the same set of political leaders into power, over and over again, and expecting miraculously better results each time amounts to nothing but sheer political insanity. It must be put to a stop. It must bring sanity back into our political environment and system. Thus, a genuinely fair, free, transparent, all-inclusive and credible election acquires paramount importance and by some assessments, existential gravity!

The electorate must assert itself by voting in an absolutely bright, new, young, fresh, untainted, dynamic leadership with lofty ideals, innovative ideas, the capacities and capabilities, the drive and ambition and the wherewithal to steer Pakistan out of the woods and on towards a bright, prosperous, inclusive future. That alone will change Pakistan’s destiny and free it from the suffocating, outdated, debilitating political dogmas of old and their proponents. This change is critical for Pakistan to emerge as a strong, democratic, progressive and respected member of the international community!